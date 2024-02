Pakistan grants extension of residency for Afghan refugees amid challenges

Kabul [Afganistan], February 5 : The caretaker government of Pakistan reportedly approved the extension of residency for 1.3 million undocumented Afghan refugees, as per TOLO News.

Abdul Jabar Takhari, the consulate of the Islamic Emirate in Karachi, informed TOLO news that the Pakistani government had issued a two-month deadline for the 1.4 million undocumented Afghan refugees.

Takhari stated, "According to the interim government of Pakistan, 1.4 million undocumented Afghan refugees still exist in Pakistan who have a deadline until the end of March to live in Pakistan and after that, either leave Pakistan or there will be a new plan for them."

Refugee rights activists urged the Islamic Emirate to address the challenges faced by Afghan refugees in Pakistan, reported by TOLO News

Mohammd Khan Talibi Mohammadzai, a refugee rights activist, emphasized the importance of an organized plan for Afghan refugees, regarding the extension of their residency in Pakistan.

"Extension of residency of Afghan refugees in Pakistan is a good step but there is a need for an organized plan for the Afghan refugees," said Mohammd Khan Talibi Mohammadzai

Meanwhile, the Afghan refugees in Pakistan complained about facing severe challenges in the country.

"They should not deport us; we will extend our visa and we will stay here," said Nikzai, an Afghan refugee in Pakistan.

"The Afghan refugees are facing a lot of challenges in Afghanistan. They also face economic problems," said Shaheen, an Afghan refugee in Pakistan.

According to statistics from the consulate of the Islamic Emirate in Pakistan, nearly 600,000 Afghan refugees have either been deported or voluntarily returned to Afghanistan within the last three months.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor