"Pakistan has always treated Afghanistan as fiefdom", says former diplomat on recent border skirmishes

New Delhi [India], October 26 : Former Indian diplomat Yash Sinha said that Pakistan has always treated Afghanistan as if it were under its control, like a "colony", adding that no proud nation would ever accept such treatment.

He also pointed out Pakistan's double standards, as it has also maintained close ties with the Taliban.

"Despite the fact that Pakistan literally midwifed Taliban 1.0 and even Taliban 2.0, they hunt with the hounds and run with the hare; that is Pakistan's policy. Pakistan has always treated Afghanistan as a fiefdom and like a colony. No proud nation would accept that sort of treatment," Sinha said.

He also linked the ongoing tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan to the long and difficult history of the Durand Line, the border drawn by the British in the 19th century, which has remained a topic of dispute between the two countries.

"The historical background of relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan has always been problematic. Because of what the British did in creating a border, the Durand Line at the end of the 19th century was the genesis of problems between the two nations," he added.

Delegations from Afghanistan and Pakistan met in Istanbul on Saturday for the second round of peace talks to ease tensions after weeks of border clashes. According to Dawn, the talks were mediated by Turkey and Qatar. The first round was held in Doha on October 18 and 19, where both sides agreed to an immediate ceasefire after heavy fighting earlier this month.

The new talks are expected to focus on preventing future border clashes, ensuring the ceasefire holds, and reopening trade routes shut down due to the violence.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said during a visit to Kuala Lumpur that he could "quickly resolve" the border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

"Although I heard that Pakistan and Afghanistan have started up, I'll get that solved very quickly. I know them both, and the Pakistan Field Marshal and the Prime Minister are great people," Trump said, adding that his good relations with both sides could help bring peace.

This is not the first time Trump has made such a claim, earlier, he also took credit for mediating India-Pakistan tensions, which escalated in May this year. A spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate said earlier that the US had offered to mediate and urged Washington to use its influence to help stabilise the border, as per TOLO News.

Tensions have also increased after Pakistan decided to suspend the Afghan transit trade indefinitely. Pakistan's Foreign Office said the decision will stay in place until the security situation at the border improves, Dawn reported.

"Afghan transit trade is closed, and is not taking place. It is not taking place because of the factors that you were aware of. There was considerable discussion on this question during last week's briefing as well. Till the evaluation of the security situation, this transit trade will remain closed," said Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi at a weekly press briefing.

The move has further strained trade ties and disrupted the movement of goods between the two countries.

Last week, Pakistan carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan's Paktika province, killing 17 people, including three Afghan cricketers, according to TOLO News. The airstrikes hit residential areas in the Argun and Barmal districts, leading to heavy civilian casualties.

Earlier this month, Pakistan launched an airstrike in Kabul targeting the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Afghanistan retaliated soon after. On October 15, Afghan officials said at least 12 civilians were killed and over 100 injured when Pakistani forces attacked the Spin Boldak district in Kandahar province.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that Pakistan signed a mutual defence pact with Saudi Arabia, saying that an "attack on one country would be treated as an attack on both."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor