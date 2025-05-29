"Pakistan has been behaving and acting like a rogue state": Manish Tewari in South Africa

Johannesburg [South Africa], May 29 : Congress leader Manish Tewari, who is part of the all-party delegation visiting key capitals including South Africa as part of Modi government's big diplomatic outreach said on Thursday that Pakistan has been behaving and acting like a "rogue state".

He also stated that the delegation during their visit to South Africa conveyed the need to isolate states using terorrism as an instrument of state policy, in an apprent reference to Pakistan.

"African National Congress and India have a long-standing relationship which is underpinned by the mutual respect for Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela. The Indian delegation very clearly conveyed it to the African National Congress, our interlocutors, that there is a need to isolate those states which use terrorism as an instrument of state policy...," he told ANI

He also said that Pakistan sponsored terorism has been creating "instability" in Aghanistan and Iran as well.

"We also sensitised them about the fact that it is not only India which has been hit for the past 4.5 decades by terrorism being sponsored from Pakistan. Pakistan has been creating instability in Afghanistan and Iran. Pakistan has been behaving and acting like a rogue state, now going back many decades... The African National Congress expressed its solidarity, saying that they will not be a party, and will not, in any manner, endorse a state which uses terror as an instrument of state policy...," Tewari added.

Earlier today, John Steenhuisen, Federal Leader and Minister of Agriculture of South Africa extended support to India in its fight against terrorism and said that it is important for democracies to stand together, united against terror.

"India bought a very important message to South Africa today. We condemn the use of terror anywhere in the world, and it is important for democracies to stand together, united against terror... Any measures to counter terrorism need to be welcomed. As democracies, we need to find ways to combat terror globally... India is a very important strategic partner for South Africa as both are members of the BRICS," John Steenhuisen told reporters.

Steenhuisen's comment came after a meeting with the NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule-led delegation in Cape Town.

Speaking toafter the meeting, Supriya Sule said, "We held detailed discussions. They promised to stand with India. The G-20 Summit is going to be held here. India has deep bilateral relations with South Africa."

Sule-led delegation held talks with Deputy Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) of South Africa along with Members of the Parliament of South Africa and conveyed India's stance on combating terrorism.

In a post on X, India's High Commission in Pretoria stated, "Deputy Chairperson of the National Council of Province (NCOP) of South Africa, P (Les) Govender, along with other Members of the Parliament of South Africa, met All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, MPs from India at the National Council of Provinces of South Africa. Delegation members explained the background of terrorist incidents in India, including the Pahalgam Attack, and conveyed India's united message of Zero tolerance for terrorism."

The members of the delegation are Members of Parliament Supriya Sule, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, Manish Tewari, Anurag Singh Thakur, Lavu Sri Krishna devarayalu, Anand Sharma, former Minister of Commerce & Industry, V Muraleedharan, Former Minister of State for External Affairs, and Syed Akbaruddin, Former Permanent. Representative of India to the UN.

On April 22, terrorists killed 26 people, including a Nepalese national in Baisaran valley in the popular tourist destination of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7 in response to the attack, which targeted terror bases and led to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. .

