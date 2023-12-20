"Pakistan has lost trust of Baloch people," says Human rights activist as protest against forced disappearances continues for over 14 yrs

Balochistan [Pakistan], December 20 : The Voice for Baloch Missing Persons has continued their protest camp against forced disappearances in front of the Quetta Press Club for over 14 years, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Farzana Baloch of the Baloch Women's Forum, human rights activist Zafar Baloch, and others came forward to express solidarity on this occasion.

The Voice for Baloch Missing Persons organisation continued the protest for the 5279th day today, reported The Balochistan Post.

The vice chairman of the organisation, Mama Qadeer Baloch, said that Pakistan has lost the trust of the Baloch people. However, efforts are being made to suppress Baloch's peaceful activities with airstrikes, The Balochistan Post reported.

Meanwhile, international organisations working for human rights, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, are monitoring the ongoing human rights violations and worsening situation in Balochistan.

Moreover, reports published by these organisations keep emphasising that there will be a positive change in Balochistan under the pressure of the international community in Pakistan.

Qadeer Baloch further said that he has condemned the ongoing operation in Balochistan for the forced disappearance of people and throwing their dead bodies, adding that Baloch people are being massacred in Balochistan and the silence of the international community in this regard is disappointing, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

He added that after the disastrous Baloch encounter in Balochistan, the army and FCCTD have started an operation, and day by day, Baloch people are being forcibly abducted from the affected areas.

Further, he highlighted that the international community should support the recovery of Baloch-enforced disappearances and put pressure on Pakistan to stop the Baloch genocide.

The Baloch nation has been suffering from sufferings and difficulties in all periods, Mama Qadeer Baloch said.

The people of Balochistan are suffering from an endless series of state oppression and barbarism, adding that floods have kept the tradition of taking away the breath of the Baloch nation, according to The Balochistan Post.

However, Balochistan has managed to hold on to its identity. Baloch youngsters have been compelled to abduct and disappear daily, but the land has become more limited for them because of the nation's strong religious beliefs, which are paving the way for conscious maturity.

