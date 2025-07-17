Pakistan: Heavy rains and storms leave 37 dead, 90 injured across Punjab as roofs collapse, power cuts hit cities

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 17 : The Authorities in Paksitan have issued an emergency evacuation warning for the low-lying areas near Nala Lai in Rawalpindi, including Gawalmandi and Katarian, after continuous heavy rainfall raised water levels in Islamabad, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in an alert on Thursday.

A "very important update" from PMD Headquarters in Islamabad directed all stakeholders to begin evacuating residents from the Lai Nullah Basin as a precautionary measure, warning of possible flash floods due to rising water levels.

https://x.com/pmdgov/status/1945711636901204122

The warning comes amid ongoing torrential monsoon rains that have lashed multiple regions of Punjab and the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi over the past few days.

According to the PMD, Islamabad and Rawalpindi recorded intense rainfall overnight. Meanwhile, Chakwal district in Punjab was hit by a cloudburst, receiving 400 mm of rain in just 10 hours, which led to flash floods and widespread waterlogging, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said in a statement, according to Dawn.

In the past 24 hours, at least 28 people were killed and 90 others injured in rain-related incidents across Punjab province, including deaths caused by roof collapses and electrocution, Dawn reported, citing Rescue 1122, Pakistan's national emergency service, on Thursday.

PDMA Spokesperson Irfan Ali Kathia said, "Chakwal recorded 400mm of rain in 10 hours, which left many areas flooded." He added that water levels have started to recede as rains subsided, and evacuation efforts were ongoing to move trapped citizens to safer areas, as per Dawn.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department issued a countrywide warning forecasting heavy rainfall and wind-thundershowers through July 17. It warned of flash floods in vulnerable regions, including the Potohar region, Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and parts of Balochistan.

Monsoon rains in Pakistan typically occur from June to September, often triggering deadly floods, landslides, and displacement, particularly in urban areas lacking drainage infrastructure or near riverbanks.

https://x.com/pmdgov/status/1945705002170814580

Officials have urged the public to stay away from electric poles, flooded roads, and low-lying areas, and to avoid unnecessary travel during this period.

The PDMA has asked all district administrations and emergency services to remain on high alert and activate rapid response teams. Health, municipal, and rescue departments have been instructed to ensure readiness in flood-prone areas and make arrangements for emergency shelter and relief, Dawn reported.

As of Thursday, more rain has been forecast in several parts of Punjab, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions.

