Pakistan: Heavy rains cause floods in Indus resulting in displacement, crop devastation

Punjab [Pakistan], August 21 : Due to heavy rains, thousands of villagers living in the low-lying areas of Pakistan's Punjab were forced to leave their homes as levels of water rose in the Indus river, washing away all of the protective guide bunds and dykes constructed to support the Layyah-Taunsa Bridge, Dawn reported.

As per Dawn, the severe flooding destroyed earthen homes and agricultural fields in several areas, leaving families displaced and without shelter. Due to the rising floodwaters, many struggled to save livestock amid the rising floodwaters.

It further reported that in the last 24 hours, heavy rains were recorded in Sargodha (54mm), and Faisalabad (31mm), amongst other cities and significant rainfall reported in cities like Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi.

In several villages of Taunsa, houses were reduced to rubble. Thousands of acres of crops in these areas were underwater and entirely ruined, thereby leaving the displaced population without shelter or livelihood, according to Dawn.

The crops which have been destroyed include cotton, sesame, mung beans.

Dawn reported that local residents lamented the government's failure to take preventive measures.

Due to the swelling of rivers and dams near their maximum capacity, Pakistan's Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a red alert across Punjab.

The Indus River is experiencing medium-level flooding at Taunsa and Chashma, while low-level flooding has been reported at Tarbela and Kalabagh, Dawn reported. It further mentioned that the Sutlej River is also at a low flood level at Ganda Singh Wala and Sulemanki.

UN News had previously highlighted how these floods show Pakistan's vulnerability to climate shocks. In 2022, the monsoon floods killed more than 1,700 people, displaced millions and devastated water systems. It had also resulted in economic damage estimated at nearly USD 40 billion.

Pakistan faces regular monsoon flooding from June to September, often resulting in deadly landslides, infrastructure damage and large-scale displacement, particularly in densely populated or poorly drained regions.

