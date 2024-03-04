Pakistan High Commission issues 112 visas to Indian pilgrims to visit Shree Katas Raj Temples

New Delhi [India], March 4 : The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued 112 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims to visit Shree Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas, in Chakwal district of Punjab, according to an official statement.

The Indian Hindu pilgrims will visit Pakistan from Match 6 to 12.

Charge d' Affaires, Saad Ahmad Warraich, wished the pilgrims a safe journey.

The Pakistan High Commission in India on social media X, stated, "Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi has issued 112 visas to a group of Indian Hindu Pilgrims for their visit to Shree Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas, in Chakwal district of Punjab from 06-12 March 2024. "

According to the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, each year thousands of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to attend various religious festivals and occasions, the statement said.

The issuance of pilgrimage visas to them is in line with the Pakistan government's efforts for facilitating visits to religious shrines and promoting interfaith harmony.

Earlier in December last year, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued 62 visas to Indian pilgrims to visit Shree Katas Raj Temples from December 19-25.

