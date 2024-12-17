Pakistan High Commission issues 84 visas to Indian pilgrims to visit Shree Katas Raj Temples

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 17 : The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 84 visas to Indian pilgrims for their visit to the sacred Shree Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas, in the Chakwal district of Punjab.

The Indian Hindu pilgrims will visit the temples from December 19 to 25.

@PakinIndia has issued 84 visas to a group of Indian Pilgrims for their visit to the sacred Shree Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas, in Chakwal district of Punjab scheduled to take place from 19-25 December 2024. @ForeignOfficePk@Saadawarraich@epwing_official— Pakistan High Commission India (@PakinIndia) December 17, 2024

Expressing his views on the occasion, Charge d' Affaires, Saad Ahmad Warraich, wished the pilgrims a spiritually rewarding yatra and a fulfilling journey.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Charge d' Affaires, Saad Ahmad Warraich, wished the pilgrims a spiritually rewarding yatra and a fulfilling journey.

Last year, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued 112 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims to visit Shree Katas Raj Temples.

Katas Raj is considered one of the holiest places for the Hindu community in Pakistan. The temples form a complex surrounding a pond named Katas which is regarded as sacred by the devotees.

According to the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, each year thousands of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to attend various religious festivals and occasions, the statement said.

The issuance of pilgrimage visas to them is in line with the Pakistani government's efforts to facilitate visits to religious shrines and promote interfaith harmony.

