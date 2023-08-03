Pakistan: Hindu businessman kidnapped, tortured; PKR 5 crore ransom demanded

Karachi [Pakistan], August 3 : The abductors of a Hindu businessman, whom they kidnapped from Kashmore district of Sindh province, have demanded a whopping ransom of Pakistan Rupees (PKR) 5 crores for his release.

Jagdish Kumar Mukki was also brutally tortured by the unidentified abductors, who kidnapped him on June 20.

A report was filed by Mukki’s family at Kashmore police station and also with Karachi police headquarters with the help of Pakistan DarawarIttehad’s chief Fakir Shiva Kachhi.

On July 31, a video was received by Mukki’s son Naresh Kumar, where the former was seen chained around neck, hands and legs, and being thrashed by sticks with an automatic weapon aimed at his head.

In the video the victim is seen pleading with the kidnappers for mercy, while asking his family to pay the bandits as sum of PKR 5 crores for his release.

The atrocities against minorities in Pakistan are on a rise and incidents like enforced disappearances, torture and killings are common.

The Hindus, Sikhs and Christians in Pakistan are living under threat as they are frequently being targeted in the fake charges of blasphemy.

Many young girls belonging to the minority community are also forcibly kidnapped and converted to Islam.

Earlier, a Hindu girl Pooja Kumari was killed by a man at her home in Pakistan's Sindh province. Pooja Kumari was shot in Sukkur after she put up resistance to attackers.

This incident drew a sharp reaction from various human rights organizations in the country.

Activists say human rights in Pakistan records have touched a new low with several media reports and global bodies reflecting the dire situation for women, minorities, children, and media persons in the country.

