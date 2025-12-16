Pakistan hit by 4.8-magnitude quake, fifth tremor in less than a month

New Delhi [India], December 16 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Pakistan in the early hours of Tuesday, marking the fifth seismic event reported in the country in less than a month, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to details shared by the NCS on X, the earthquake occurred at 1:21 am IST. The tremor was recorded at a latitude of 25.48 degrees North and a longitude of 66.69 degrees East, with its epicentre located in Pakistan.

"EQ of M: 4.8, On: 16/12/2025 01:21:00 IST, Lat: 25.48 N, Long: 66.69 E, Depth: 10 km, Location: Pakistan," the NCS said in its post.

The tremor occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km, which typically leads to stronger ground shaking and increases the risk of damage.

Shallow earthquakes are generally considered more dangerous because seismic waves travel a shorter distance to the Earth's surface, often resulting in stronger ground shaking and a higher risk of damage to buildings and infrastructure.

Earlier this month, Pakistan experienced a series of earthquakes. On December 5, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 was recorded at a depth of 40 kilometres.

The NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.6, On: 05/12/2025 10:39:00 IST, Lat: 34.52 N, Long: 72.46 E, Depth: 40 Km, Location: Pakistan."

Prior to that, on November 25, the country was jolted by an earthquake measuring 4.3 in magnitude at a depth of 120 kilometres.

The agency posted, "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 25/11/2025 02:27:17 IST, Lat: 36.54 N, Long: 72.02 E, Depth: 120 Km, Location: Pakistan."

Another stronger earthquake of magnitude 5.2 was recorded on November 21 at a depth of 135 kilometres, with the NCS stating, "EQ of M: 5.2, On: 21/11/2025 03:09:12 IST, Lat: 36.12 N, Long: 71.51 E, Depth: 135 Km, Location: Pakistan."

On November 20, Pakistan experienced a 3.9-magnitude earthquake at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, increasing concerns about aftershocks in the region. The NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.9, On: 20/11/2025 17:19:20 IST, Lat: 35.02 N, Long: 71.63 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan."

Pakistan is considered one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world due to its geographical location along the boundary where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide. Regions such as Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan lie near major fault lines, making them particularly vulnerable to seismic activity. Punjab and Sindh, located along the northwestern edge of the Indian Plate, remain vulnerable.

