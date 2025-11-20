Pakistan: Hotel gets e-challan for vehicle stolen 28 years ago in Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], November 20 : A five-star hotel in Karachi on Wednesday (local time) received an e-challan of Rs 28000 after a span of 28 years leaving the management shocked, GEO News reported.

The hotel management said the vehicle was never recovered, but an e-challan was recently received for a seatbelt violation recorded at the Hub Toll Plaza.

Meanwhile, the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel saw a hike for the second time within a month, Ary News reported on Sunday.

As per Ary News, Pakistan's Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) issued a notification confirming the revised prices.

As per the notification, the price of kerosene oil has been raised by Rs 9.29 per litre, rising from Rs 185.05 to Rs 194.34 per litre.

The price of light diesel oil has increased by Rs 6.82 per litre, shooting the new rate to Rs 170.08 per litre, up from Rs 163.98.The government recently raised the price of high-speed diesel by Rs 6 per litre, while petrol prices remain unchanged for the next fortnight.

Ary News reported that earlier, on November 1, the price of kerosene oil was increased by Rs 3.34 per litre, from Rs 181.71 to Rs 185.05, while light diesel oil rose by Rs 1.22 per litre, from Rs 162.76 to Rs 163.98. The back-to-back increases within just 15 days has sparked frustration among the public and transporters.

According to Ary News, goods transporters announced an increase of four percent in transportation fares following the latest petroleum price hike on Sunday.

Referring to a video statement by the Pakistan Goods Transport Association Alliance's President, Malik Shehzad Awan, Ary News reported that he strongly condemned the increase in petroleum product prices, stating that the entire transport community rejects the hike in fuel prices.

