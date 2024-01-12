Pakistan: HRCP calls for establishment of national commission for rights of minorities

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 12 : The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Thursday called for setting up a statutory national commission for the rights of minorities according to the recommendation of the 2014 Supreme Court Jillani judgement, Pakistan-based Dawn reported. The demand was raised during a national roundtable held by the HRCP.

HRCP's director Farah Zia recalled that the national commission for minorities that was established in 2020 failed to meet the demands of minorities. She stressed the need for an autonomous commission formed along the lines of the Paris Principles.

In a statement, HRCP said that representatives from minority groups, government departments, political parties, the Ministry of Human Rights, the National Commission for Human Rights, and rights organisations have given several suggestions regarding the establishment of such a commission.

Pritam Das Rathi, from the Hindu community, said that most of the members must be from minority communities. The commission must report on the state of minorities' rights to the Pakistan Prime Minister on a quarterly basis. Meanwhile, Professor Mehar Dad from the Bahai community said that the commission's role must extend to all regions.

Father Sarfraz Simon from the Christian community said that the curriculum of the school must be reformed to remove hate speech and showcase the role of minorities in the formation of Pakistan, according to Dawn report.

Mahmood Iftikhar from the Ahmadiyya community stressed that the commission must be inclusive of the rights of vulnerable groups like Ahmadis, who had faced numerous desecrations of their sites of worship in 2023.

Rights activist Peter Jacob said that the Jillani judgement addressed majoritarian imbalances in institutions. Jacob called on political parties to include the implementation of the Jillani judgement in their election manifestos.

JUI-F representative Aasia Nasir stated that the national commission for minorities must be people-oriented, with separate budgetary allocations and a clear mandate, Dawn reported.

Shoaib Suddle from the Suddle Commission spoke on how societal attitudes must change. Furthermore, HRCP council member Farhatullah Babar called addressing majoritarian bias necessary considering the refusal to accept the validity of such a commission.

HRCP council member Hina Jilani suggested developing a statute for a commission after a wide discussion. Jilani called for the inclusion of Ahmadi representatives in the commission to uphold their rights, Dawn reported.

HRCP's secretary-general, Harris Khalique, said that the national commission for the rights of minorities must meet internal accountability mechanisms and the Paris Principles in terms of its formation, mandate, resources and authority.

Earlier in November, Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) demanded justice for Mehwish Iram and Irfan Tariq Masih, who belonged to the Christian minority and faced religious persecution at their workplaces. According to the allegations, Mehwish was harassed and blackmailed, while Irfan was subjected to violence.

"HRFP is raising and concerned on growing incidents of discrimination, violence and harassment of minority employees at workplaces. Even in high profile jobs, like Shaukat Masih a deputy Commissioner of Jaranwala faced discrimination, he got attacked on August 16, 2023, and his house was burnt but he escaped with his family," the release stated.

HRFP cited multiple case studies and said that there are a number of examples that have faced the "biased behaviours of employers" due to their belief and religious discrimination and with personal grudges by co-workers many have been victimized.

In a statement, HRFP said, "In the cases of lower grade jobs, the mostly issues don't come to record as the employers, coworkers, and consumers keep minority workers under their pressure."

"The Christian, Hindu, Sikhs, Ahmdiyya's and other minorities have been victimized through different ways, like accusing them of blasphemy and sexual harassments; the theft allegations are the most common on minority employees at minor jobs places, HRFP cases studies revealed," it added.

The HRFP said Christian girl Mehwish Iram and Christian boy Irfan Masih are the "victims of same, theft allegations with harassments, forcefully conversions and threats as well." According to HRFP, Mehwish Iram has been alleged for theft of PKR 100000 and stealing valuables like color machine and other items from beauty salon and attached home worth PKR 200000.

In the statement, HRFP said, "In Irfan Masih case, due to religious discrimination and subjected him to violence for quitting job, on 18 May 2023 a landlord Athar Bukhari complaints police that Irfan has theft their valuables. Bukhari alleged Irfan for stealing 8 tola gold (93.6 grams) from their house and not coming more from 12 April 2023."

It said Ifran Masih got bail as non-guilty on August 25. However, it had said that the case was still in a court trials. HRFP team fact findings both cases, gathered the information and evidence said that the cases are based of their religion persecution.

