Pakistan: Human rights body condemns attack on Christians in Jaranwala incident 

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 4 : Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) strongly condemned the attack on Christians in Pakistan in the Jaranwala violence.

The HRFP expressed its concerns about the recent threats and fears of Christians in Pakistan which are rooted in the Jaranwala incident.

The statement noted that over 21 churches and more than a hundred houses were burnt on August 16 in the Jaranwala mob attack. Moreover, 10,000 Christians were moved immediately and 20,000 were affected by the incident.

Although, the aftershocks of the incident still exist, according to the HRFP statement.

"Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) highly condemns the attack on Pastor Eliezer Sidhu alias Vicky after the Jaranwala (Faisalabad) Churches and Christians attack over false blasphemy allegations," the HRFP said in a statement.

Pastor Vicky was attacked by the same religious elements who wrote the Islamic slogans on the Church wall on August 28. "Pastor Eliezer Sidhu alias Vicky was shot by a man when he was travelling back home in Rehmat Town Khanuana, Faisalabad," the HRFP added.

However, the HRFP team met with Pastor Vicky and his family in the Civil Hospital (DHQ) Faisalabad where he is undergoing emergency medical treatment.

"FIR number 2608/23 registered in the local police station, stated that a man shot him, he fell down but survived and the attacker ran away," the statement said.

Furthermore, Pastor Vicky said that the attacker forced him first to recite Kalma, then shot him and fled the scene.

The president of Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) Naveed Walter said that although we are demanding to establish a policy and mechanism to resolve these conflicts, it has not been practised yet.

According to the HRFP statement, Naveed Walter said, "The religious fanatics became more violent since the police have registered FIRs against some of the attackers of Jaranwala. The people who are provoking and spreading biased messages against Christians should also be included in rioters list of FIRs."

He further demanded to ban religious groups that are provoking people to attack Christians. Many videos are getting viral on social media, asking Islamists to take action against Christians.

"The attack on Pastor Eliezer Sidhu alias Vicky and threats is another example of Christians persecution in Pakistan," he added.

Moreover, the HRFP team and volunteers are working in the field to handle these situations through legal actions interfaith dialogues and advocacy efforts with immediate steps for protection and justice. "This looks most challenging now," the statement added.

Walter further said that following the Jaranwala attacks, multiple incidents have been reported stating that Islamic religious elements are making problems and are writing Islamic verses on the church's walls.

"Some reports of the same issues have been seen in Karachi, Sargodha, and Rawalpindi with blasphemy accusations and writing of Islamic slogans on the Church's walls," the HRFP said in the statement.

Furthermore, Walter noted that the Christians are dealing with the worst time under fear and threats in Pakistan. "They urge for protection measures from authorities for their immediate actions to end up the series of violence," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor