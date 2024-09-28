Pakistan: Human rights body highlights rising enforced disappearances in Balochistan

Quetta [Pakistan], September 28 : Human rights organisations have expressed their increasing concern over the deteriorating situation in Balochistan where cases of enforced disappearances have witness a steep rise.

PAANK, the human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement in a report released on Friday highlighted this critical issue. Describing it as a long-standing human rights violation, the report claims that it has affected numerous families in Balochistan.

The report contains thorough research and ground-level testimonies from victims of enforced disappearances in the province. PAANK has long documented this disturbing trend, calling for increased pressure on the Pakistani government to transparently investigate these incidents and provide justice to the victims and their families.

The PAANK report claims that Balochistan is currently Pakistan's largest but least developed province, with its people demanding greater autonomy and control over their resources. These demands have often been met with brutal crackdowns from the Pakistani state, which views Baloch nationalist aspirations as a threat to national security.

Since the early 2000s, reports of enforced disappearances in Balochistan have been on a surge. Baloch political activists, students, journalists, and human rights defenders have been targeted, often accused of being separatists or collaborating with armed insurgent groups. The families of the disappeared endure years of uncertainty, seeking justice through protests, hunger strikes, and petitions, often in vain, the PAANK report claimed.

The report also highlights key cases of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, with many still missing today. According to the report, Asad Mengal, a student and activist, became one of the earliest known cases of enforced disappearance in Balochistan.

Mengal was abducted along with his friend Ahmad Shah on February 6, 1976, by security forces. Involved in Baloch nationalist activities, he was accused by the state of collaborating with separatist groups. Despite multiple attempts by his family to trace his whereabouts, no confirmed information about his fate has emerged since his disappearance.

The PAANK report claims that Asad Mengal's case is significant as it marks the beginning of a pattern that would continue for decades, with more Baloch activists and leaders vanishing without a trace. Mengal's family, like many others, has continued to demand justice, but his case remains unresolved to this day.

Another key case recorded in the PAANK report involves Deen Muhammad Baloch, a medical doctor who was abducted on June 28, 2009, from his clinic in Ornach, Khuzdar district. He was known for his medical services and his involvement in Baloch nationalist politics as a member of the Baloch National Movement (BNM). According to eyewitnesses, Deen Muhammad was taken by security personnel, but the government has denied any involvement.

Deen Muhammad Baloch is the father of prominent Baloch activist Sammi Deen Baloch, who has been the voice in the struggle for justice regarding enforced disappearances. She has led protests and walked for miles with other victims' families to demand answers. Despite their efforts, Deen Muhammad's fate remains unknown, exemplifying the targeting of political activists under the guise of maintaining state security.

Data reveals that May witnessed the highest number of disappearances (90), while March saw the lowest (24). On average, 44.75 individuals have disappeared each month. The highest number of extrajudicial killings occurred in August (14), with January (11) also reporting a significant number. The months of March, April, and June reported the lowest numbers (2). On average, 5.25 extrajudicial killings occur each month.

