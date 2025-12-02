Pakistan Human Rights Commission raises alarm over misuse of detention powers in Imran Khan case

Islamabad, Dec 2 The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expressed grave concerns over reports regarding restrictive detention conditions and alleged limitations on family visits for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Allegations indicating that he has been unable to meet close relatives, associates or legal counsel warrant urgent clarification, as regular and unhindered access to immediate family and counsel is a fundamental safeguard against isolation and misuse of detention powers,” the HRCP posted on X.

The rights body called on the Government of Pakistan and the Provincial Punjab Home Department to ensure that all practices comply with constitutional due-process protections and international standards for humane treatment.

With the PTI chief remaining unreachable to party leaders and even his family members, the party has announced protests outside the Islamabad High Court and Rawalpindi's Adiala jail on Tuesday.

The demonstrations come amid the government's decision to impose a ban on public gatherings and restrict visitation rights, escalating concerns about Khan's condition.

Growing concern over Khan's health and circulating rumours about his death prompted authorities to enforce Section 144 in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The order, signed by Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema, places Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Punjab Amendment) Act, 2024, in effect for three days, from December 1 to 3, according to local media reports.

The directive, dated December 1, notes an "imminent threat within the limits of District Rawalpindi" and says the restrictions aim to maintain "public safety, security, peace, and tranquillity."

PTI leader Asad Qaiser told a leading Pakistani daily, Dawn, that opposition lawmakers from both houses of parliament would gather outside the IHC before marching to Adiala jail.

“It has been decided to hold protests because IHC has failed to implement its order and the Adiala jail administration is not willing to implement the court orders,”he said.

The conflict intensified last week when the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister staged a sit-in outside Adiala jail after being denied a meeting with Khan for the eighth time.

Khan's family members have also been barred from visiting him for several weeks.

