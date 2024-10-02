Pakistan: Human Rights Commission urges action against extremists targeting journalist Azaz Syed

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 2 : The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has voiced support for journalist Azaz Syed, who is currently facing serious threats from extremist groups in Pakistan due to his reporting.

In a recent post on X, the HRCP stated, "HRCP stands in solidarity with journalist Azaz Syed who has reportedly received threats from extremist groups in connection with his work. This must be taken seriously and those responsible held to account for inciting violence. Mr Syed must also be provided protection by the state"

HRCP stands in solidarity with journalist @AzazSyed who has reportedly received threats from extremist groups in connection with his work. This must be taken seriously and those responsible held to account for inciting violence. Mr Syed must also be provided protection by the…— Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (@HRCP87) October 1, 2024

According to multiple reports, Azaz Syed is facing threats and a targeted online harassment campaign following his critical comments on blasphemy allegations and the rise of extremism in Pakistan. He had reportedly criticised the targeting of Chief Justice of Pakistan's Supreme Court, Qazi Faez Isa.

Appointed as Chief Justice of Pakistan in November last year, Isa has faced death threats and widespread protests since February, particularly after he ordered the release of an Ahmadiyya man, Mubarak Sani, in a blasphemy case.

In a post on X, Ayaz Syed stated, "The incident with Qazi Faez Isa has led to a campaign of character assassination and threats against me on social media and by phone, seemingly on the instructions of Allama Saad Rizvi from Tehreek-e-Labbaik, for the crime of calling it mistreatment and intolerance. I only believe in the power of reason and logic for understanding or explaining matters. However, if any harm comes to me or any member of my family, Saad Rizvi should be held responsible, and in any unfortunate event, a case should be filed against Saad Rizvi."

.The incident with Qazi Faez Isa has led to a campaign of character assassination and threats against me on social media and by phone, seemingly on the instructions of Allama Saad Rizvi from Tehreek-e-Labbaik, for the crime of calling it mistreatment and intolerance. I only…— Azaz Syed (@AzazSyed) September 27, 2024

Saad Rizvi is the leader of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a far-right political party known for its hardline stance on blasphemy and its calls for strict enforcement of Islamic law. Rizvi rose to prominence following the death of his predecessor, Khadim Hussain Rizvi, and has continued to rally significant support among those who advocate for extreme interpretations of Islam.

His party often organises protests against perceived blasphemy and has been involved in violent demonstrations that demand strict action against those accused of disrespecting Islamic sentiments.

