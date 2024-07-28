Pakistan Human Rights groups condemn reports of firing on Baloch protest march

Quetta (Balochistan) [Pakistan], July 28 : Media reports from Pakistan have said that at least 14 Baloch protestors were injured as the Baloch protest march to Gwadar came under fire in Mastung.

The Baloch Yakhjeti Committee, which called for the protest march, claimed that several of its cadre are critical after security forces fired at their convoy.

"Abdul Mutalib Baloch was shot in the head and is in critical condition, admitted to the ICU. In the brutal massacre at Mastung and other locations, several peaceful participants of the Baloch National Gathering were shot. This brutal attack on the Baloch people reflects the reality of the Baloch genocide. Another participant, Naseer Ahmed, son of Salih, was shot and killed by the army at the Talar checkpoint. His lifeless body is at Turbat Civil Hospital," a post on X by the BYC claimed.

Pakistan authorities, however, have not confirmed the death of any protestor but several are said to be critical.

The Human Rights Committee of Pakistan expressed deep concern on the reports of the firing and called on the government not to deny the Baloch the right to protest.

"HRCP is gravely concerned by the situation unfolding in Balochistan, particularly in Gwadar, Mastung and Turbat, as Baloch citizens continue attempting to gather for the planned Baloch National Gathering. We have received reports of violence against protestors, resulting in injuries, and alleged attempts by state authorities to intimidate leaders of the Baloch Yakjhjeti Committee into calling off the gathering, including through arrests and enforced disappearances," a statement from the HRCP said.

"While it is difficult to confirm all such reports, given the connectivity blackout in parts of the province, HRCP calls urgently on the federal and provincial governments not to repeat past mistakes and instead to constitute a high-level parliamentary delegation to meet Baloch representatives and listen carefully to their demands. In any event, as citizens of Pakistan, the protestors should not be denied their constitutional right to assemble peacefully," the statement added.

However, the government of Balochistan has denied issuing any orders to security forces to fire on the protest march and said its doors were open for negotiation.

"Our doors are still open for negotiations, as the Chief Minister said in the policy statement in the Assembly, peaceful protest is the right of the people, the right of the administration to choose the place under the law. BYC only wants to recognize its right and is not ready to recognize the right of the administration," said Shahid Rind, a spokesperson for the government of Balochistan.

Meanwhile, according to the BYC, convoys of Khuzdar, Kalat, Sorab, Chagai, Kharan and Besima have left for Gwadar from Panjgur late last night. The BYC also said that a sit-in protest is going on in Mastung against the alleged state brutality on the Quetta convoy.

It was further reported that caravans of the Baloch had successfully crossed the barricades placed after meeting severe restrictions and were headed for Gwadar.

A Baloch activist, said on X, that the Marine Drive in Gwadar was completely blocked by Pakistani security forces. Security vehicles are patrolling throughout the city, and hundreds of trucks carrying army personnel in civilian clothing can be seen.

However, the BYC remain steadfast and in their last statement said, "Our struggle is for our survival, they cannot break our resolve. We resist because we are left with no other option."

