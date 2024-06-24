Pakistan: Human smuggler arrested in Lahore; fake passports, IDs seized

Lahore [Pakistan] June 24 : One person was arrested in Lahore on charges of smuggling people outside the country according to ARY News.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle made the arrest on Sunday of the person identified as Azhar.

Authorities have also recovered seven Pakistani passports, six Computerised National Identity Cards (CNIC), and various counterfeit stamps from the suspect, ARY News reported.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against him.

Earlier this month, the FIA arrested another suspect involved in human trafficking and visa fraud in Mirpur Khas.

The suspect, Maqsood, allegedly deceived a citizen by promising a work visa for Portugal and took Rs 1,000,000. After the arrest, an investigation began to uncover more details and catch other accomplices.

As reported earlier by ARY News, on June 15, Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) immigration cell arrested two suspected human traffickers trying to flee the country.

The operation at Peshawar Airport led to the arrest of Muhammad Nabi and Aminullah.

Muhammad Nabi, a key figure in human trafficking and visa fraud, was caught with several counterfeit visa stickers on his mobile phone while attempting to board a flight to Oman. He is implicated in multiple cases at the FIA Composite Circle Mardan.

Aminullah was detained for attempting to travel abroad using a fake resident card for Italy. He acquired the counterfeit document from an organized criminal network specializing in document forgery. Aminullah was handed over to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Peshawar for further investigation and legal action.

