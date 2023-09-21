Pakistan imported food items worth PKR 374.98 billion in two months

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 21 : Pakistan imported food items worth PKR 378.98 billion in the first two months of the ongoing FY 2023-24, ARY News reported, quoting the data shared by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Quoting the PBS data, ARY News reported that Pakistanis imported tea worth PKR 31.64 billion in two months as compared to imports of PKR 20.23 billion during the same period, last year.

Moreover, the country also imported Palm Oil worth Rs 158.7 billion and Soyabean Oil of PKR 13.56 billion in two months.

Furthermore, pulses worth PKR 48.25 billion were also imported by Pakistan during the first two months of the current Financial Year 2023-24.

Dryfruits worth over PKR 2 billion were also imported during the last two months, the PBS said, ARY News reported.

