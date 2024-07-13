Pakistan imposes ban on wheat import, flour export

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 13 : The Pakistani government has taken steps to regulate the country's wheat market by banning the import of wheat and the export of flour on Friday, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Commerce, Ary News reported.

This decision came after it was determined that the country had imported more wheat than it needed, leading to a surplus.

The government has amended its Import and Export Policy Orders 2022 to implement the ban, which also includes a prohibition on exporting flour made from imported wheat, as per Ary News.

Earlier in March, the federal government had conditionally allowed the export of flour made from imported wheat under the Export Facilitation Scheme 2021.

On July 10, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told the National Assembly that the government had not decided on the export of wheat even as the State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Bill, 2024 was rushed through the legislature.

"No decision has been made for the export of wheat. I want to bring it on record before the House that there is no such decision for the wheat export," he told the National Assembly responding to a point of order raised by a parliamentarian.

However, referring to the PTI government's sugar and wheat scams, he recalled that it was also on record that in the past wheat and sugar were first exported and later imported and where the billions and trillions of rupees went was part of the history.

Meanwhile, a new amendment has been passed by the Senate, granting the government the power to remove members of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) based on recommendations from the board nomination committee. This amendment will become law once signed by President Asif Ali Zardari.

