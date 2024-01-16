Pakistan: Imran Khan alleges "Umpire's no-ball", "London Plan" behind bat snub

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 16 : Hitting out at former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif after being stripped of the 'bat' symbol, former Prime Minister Imran Khan accused the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo of playing with "umpires of choice" who gave a "no ball", Geo News reported.

During an informal interaction with journalists in Adiala Jail, Khan said he was imprisoned under the "London Plan", adding that attempts were made to eliminate his party under the "covert agreement".

Notably, the PTI founder has been repeatedly claiming that an "agreement" was signed in London that outlined that he would be put behind bars to crush his party and a clean chit would be given to Pakistan Muslim Leaque-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, Geo News reported.

"The day before yesterday, an umpire gave a no-ball," he said.

Talking about the implementation of the alleged plot, the incarcerated former premier said that "all the cases against Sharif have been ended."

"PML-N supremo, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, and Pakistan Peoples' Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had obtained bulletproof vehicles from the ToshaKhana", Khan said, adding that "nobody was ready to hold them accountable for it".

The PTI founder further predicted that something "very bad is going to happen to them."

He further demanded an open trial of the cipher case to be conducted to make people know the facts.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) was stripped of its iconic electoral symbol 'bat', after marathon hearings over the weekend.

The Pakistani Supreme Court had on Saturday upheld the Election Commission of Pakistan's decision to revoke the party's electoral symbol and reject its internal election just a few days before polls, Dawn reported.

Meanwhile PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz began her election campaign backing the Supreme Court's verdict in the case pertaining to PTI's election symbol, the Dawn reported.

"A terrorist party cannot be allotted an electoral symbol of a political party," Maryam Nawaz said in her rally. The PML-N chose Okara to launch its campaign and Maryam Nawaz travelled to the city to address the rally.

Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif are expected to address rallies in the coming days.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor