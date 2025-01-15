Pakistan: Imran Khan and his wife file appeal in Islamabad Court against dismissal of acquittal plea in Toshakhana case

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 15 : Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have filed an appeal in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the dismissal of their acquittal plea in the Toshakhana case, Dawn reported.

Imran Khan and his wife, filed the appeal through their attorneys, Barrister Salman Safdar and Advocate Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry. Bushra Bibi appeared in person before the court to complete biometric verification.

She then proceeded to the anti-terrorism court where Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra approved her interim bail in 13 additional cases till February 7 at a surety bond of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 5,000 for each case, Dawn reported. Before the judge, she expressed lack of trust in judiciary and highlighted the challenges faced by her family.

She said, "Our trust in the courts has been lost. After what happened to Imran Khan and us, we have lost faith in the law. I have witnessed judges fall ill and tremble under pressure during the trials," adding that the legal actions appeared aimed at undermining justice, Dawn reported.

Special judge Shahrukh Arjumand presided over a hearing in the Toshakhana case in Adiala jail. Khan was presented before the court, where proceedings were focused on witness testimonies and cross-examinations. The defence lawyer completed the cross-examination of witness Mohammad Ahmed, while the preliminary cross-examination of witness Talat Hussain was also conducted.

Earlier on January 13, Islamabad Court rejected three interim bail applications filed by Bushra Bibi, ARY News reported. According to details, the Islamabad Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Mujoka rejected three interim bail applications filed by Bushra Bibi.

During the court hearing, Prosecutor Iqbal Kakhar and Advocate Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry appeared in court while Bushra Bibi's counsel presented a plea for exemption during the proceedings. Prosecutor Iqbal Kakhar said that the bail bonds have been submitted.

The judge said, "You have yet to submit the bail bonds." During the court hearing, Advocate Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry said that Bushra Bibi had to be present at the Adiala Jail for the decision in the 190 million Pound case, ARY News reported.

On the lack of compliance with court orders, the judge stated, "You are not implementing the court's directives." Subsequently, the court dismissed all three interim bail pleas lodged by Imran Khan's wife.

