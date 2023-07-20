Pakistan: Imran Khan apologises again over ‘hostile speech’ against female judge

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 20 : Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan once again offered an apology in connection with threatening the female judge named Zeba Chaudhry, The News International reported on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman appeared before the Judicial Magistrate Islamabad, Malik Aman, and expressed remorse for his hostile speech during one of his political rallies at the federal capital's F-9 Park area last year.

He allegedly targeted Islamabad's senior police officials and Judge Zeba Chaudhry through his remarks.

Notably, this episode took place shortly after Khan's removal from office in April last year, as he threatened to take legal action against the aforementioned individuals for allegedly mistreating his party leader, Shahbaz Gill, and vowed not to let them go unpunished, The News International reported.

Khan had particularly named Chaudhry during his political rally held at the F-9 park in Islamabad.

During the hearing, the PTI chief maintained that he was ‘apologetic’ when he visited the said judge's court earlier.

"I went to the court of the female judge and said that if my statement offended anyone, I apologise," The News International quoted the former PM as saying in front of Judge Aman while on the rostrum.

Over a month after making the threats, the PTI chairman went to the judge's courtroom to offer an apology. But the police closed the room of the female judge and told him that she was on leave.

"I have come to apologise to judicial magistrate Zeba Chaudhry," Khan told the court reader to convey his message to the judge and bear witness to his arrival.

Meanwhile, at the district and sessions court, he spoke about seeking legal action in a passionate speech and expressed regret over his statement.

"I apologise if I crossed the line,” Khan said.

The former premier maintained he hasn't broken a single pot to date.

"I formed a political party for the supremacy of justice 27 years ago, I have not broken a single pot to date," The News International quoted Khan as saying.

Meanwhile, a case had been registered against the former PM under the Anti-Terrorism Act for threatening Judge Chaudhry and senior police officers of the Islamabad police during a public rally in August last year, as per The News International.

The IHC had then started contempt of court proceedings against the former prime minister.

Later on, the high court removed the terror charges and also pardoned the PTI chief after he had tendered an apology in the contempt case.

But a similar case had been filed against the PTI chief — after the registration of the first information report (FIR) against him — and is still pending before the sessions court, The News International reported.

