Pakistan: Imran Khan booked for "inciting" official to mutiny

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 14 : Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf founder and incarcerated former premier Imran Khan for allegedly inciting government officer to mutiny, Dawn reported citing sources.

An FIA team comprising investigation and technical officers visited Adiala Jail to question the PTI founder in connection with a controversial post on his official X account, but the personnel returned empty-handed after he insisted he would not join the interrogation without the presence of his lawyers.

Earlier, Pakistan Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar said the FIA would probe into the handling of the Khan's social media accounts, which were being used allegedly to "create chaos and anarchy" in the country, and "undermining the national security."

Tarar said it would be found who was the handler of his social media accounts, and whether such posts were being made on his behest or on directives of someone else.

The Pakistan Minister further alleged that a botched attempt was made to conspire against the sitting chief justice and heads of other institutions. Through these posts, Khan tried to mobilise the people against two major state institutions, which was highly condemnable, Dawn reported.

Imran Khan would be investigated in this regard, Tarar said. The message posted on social media from the PTI founder's account was "tantamount to sedition, and creating an anarchy" in the country.

He added that the PTI founder, in the post, had once again related himself with Sheikh Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, but he seemed to be elusive about the current situation in Bangladesh where the latter's statues were demolished by the people after realizing the truth, Dawn reported.

Speaking on Imran Khan's jail accommodations, Atta Tarar claimed that although the PTI founder had everything he needed in his cell"like a presidential suite"he still turned to criticising government agencies.

"Nobody would be allowed to attack the state institutions at any cost," Tarar said.

