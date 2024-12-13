Pakistan: Imran Khan calls for judicial inquiry into May 9, November 26 incidents and release of party workers

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 13 : Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated his two demands, calling for a judicial inquiry into the May 9 and November 26 incidents by the country's senior-most judges, and the release of innocent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers arrested after the violent events, The Express Tribune reported.

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail, Imran Khan's sister, Aleema Khan, said that PTI leadership has designated the area around D-Chowk as "Shuhuda Chowk", a tribute to those involved in the political unrest.

Aleema Khan said that numerous pieces of evidence, including video footage, have surfaced regarding May 9 and November 26 events. She said that these facts cannot be concealed, stressing that institutions and hospitals are providing evidence, The Express Tribune reported.

The PTI, demanding the release of Imran Khan, started protest on November 24, when PTI caravans moved from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Islamabad. The protesters reached D-Chowk by November 26, where security personnel carried out a late-night crackdown to disperse the people and end the protest.

She said, "If not today, then tomorrow, the truth will come out." Khan criticised the government's treatment of overseas Pakistanis. Imran Khan's sister said, "If our demands are not met, PTI's leadership has instructed overseas Pakistanis not to send remittances to Pakistan."

Aleema Khan further said, "These are the same overseas Pakistanis who are denied the right to vote, threatened over the phone, and told that they will be detained upon arrival in Pakistan." She said that a gathering in memory of those killed in these incidents would be held in Bagh-e-Naran in Peshawar on Sunday, The Express Tribune reported.

The arrest of Imran Khan on May 9 last year resulted in violent clashes across the nation. Protests were held in remote and major cities as the PTI workers were agitated due to their then-chairman's arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Army posts, including the Corps Commander's residence in Lahore, came under attack during the rallies held by PTI workers.

Meanwhile, a special court in Islamabad on Thursday indicted PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the new Toshakhana case, Geo News reported.

Special Court Central-I Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand, who presided over the hearing at Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, framed the charges on Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had initially filed the case. Considering the NAB Amendments, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) took over the case and filed its challan in September, according to Geo News report. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi have received bail in the case.

Imran Khan continues to remain behind bars as he has other cases registered against him while Bushra Bibi remains out of prison. The couple, who is accused of causing loss to the national exchequer through the illegal sale of gifts, was arrested in the said case on July 13, the same day when they were acquitted in the iddat case, Geo News reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor