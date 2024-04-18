Pakistan: Imran Khan condemns alleged law violations in Bahawalnagar, says "law of jungle" prevailing in country

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 18 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has strongly criticized the recent events in Bahawalnagar, alleging that powerful individuals not only violated the law but also sought impunity, The Express Tribune reported.

The incident in Bahawalnagar, a city in Pakistan, which gained widespread attention following videos showing individuals in army uniforms purportedly assaulting police officials circulated on social media, has sparked widespread condemnation from citizens and journalists.

Addressing the media at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, Imran remarked that the treatment meted out to Punjab Police officials in Bahawalnagar was akin to that of slaves rather than brothers. He lamented the prevailing state of affairs, attributing it to what he termed as the "law of the jungle" prevailing in the country.

In response to the events, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued a statement recently, highlighting that prompt action was taken to address and resolve the situation in cooperation with both military and police authorities, as per The Express tribune.

ISPR regretted that certain elements with ulterior motives exploited the situation to propagate divisive narratives on social media, aiming to sow discord between state institutions and government bodies.

According to The Express Tribune, the Punjab Police also denounced what they termed as "false propaganda" surrounding the incident on various social media platforms.

Subsequently, senior officers from both the military and police facilitated a peace agreement between the two parties involved.

In a video capturing the moment, officers from both sides were seen expressing support while chanting slogans for the Pakistan Army and Punjab Police, alongside their respective superiors.

Meanwhile, during his media address, Khan cautioned against acquiring loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), predicting a new wave of inflation, and highlighted the risks to the economy and the exacerbation of poverty due to a dearth of investment.

He stressed that the country's governance lacked adherence to the Constitution, rule of law, or democracy, asserting that stability in the economy and currency cannot be achieved through loans.

Khan warned that IMF loans would unleash inflation, disproportionately affecting the salaried and impoverished segments of society. He further underscored that the dearth of investment would escalate debt and poverty, imperilling the country's future.

Additionally, Imran Khan expressed his concern over the significant investments made by Pakistanis in Dubai over the past 18 months, interpreting this as a reflection of the current state of affairs within the country.

