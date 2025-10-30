Pakistan: Imran Khan demands immediate recognition of PTI nominees as opposition leaders in Parliament

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 30 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday raised concerns over the government's delay in officially recognising his party's nominees, Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, as opposition leaders in Parliament, Dawn reported.

In a post shared from his official X account, Khan stated, "The continued delay in issuing notifications for Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas as Leaders of the Opposition is deeply concerning." He added, "I demand that they be immediately notified as Leaders of the Opposition in the Senate and the National Assembly, respectively."

While the PTI chief remains in jail, Dawn noted that it is unclear who currently manages his social media account, though Khan has never disowned any of the posts shared from it.

The post also commended recent political gatherings, noting that large turnouts at rallies in Charsadda, Khyber, and Karak reflected "rising public awareness and a commitment to protecting rights." It further expressed gratitude to organisers for their "successful public outreach efforts."

According to Dawn, Khan also urged his party members and supporters to intensify their activism in partnership with the Tehreek Tahaffuz-i-Aaeen-i-Pakistan movement, saying PTI "must now accelerate the struggle for true freedom."

Addressing internal party affairs, Khan clarified communication channels within PTI, stating, "To avoid any confusion or miscommunication, all instructions and correspondence concerning the party matters shall be conveyed solely through the Secretary General Salman Akram Raja."

He reaffirmed his confidence in two senior members, adding, "Ahmad Chattha and Bilal Ejaz are my long-standing and loyal companions. ... I have not issued any orders for their removal."

Separately, PTI Central Secretary Information Sheikh Waqas Akram condemned recent Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, urging the international community, particularly the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, "to take immediate, decisive, and collective action to halt Israel's aggression."

The party also criticised the Adiala Jail administration for allegedly defying a court order on Khan's visitation rights. Dawn reported that Waqas Akram said despite clear instructions from the Islamabad High Court, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi and others were denied access. He called on the IHC to take strict action against those violating court directives and to restore Khan's right to meet his family, legal team, and political aides.

Meanwhile, a PTI delegation visited the residence of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad. PTI leader Asad Qaiser told Dawn that he had proposed convening a national jirga to address Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's security situation. "Maulana Fazlur Rehman assured support for the proposal," Qaiser said.

The PTI delegation also discussed strengthening opposition unity in Parliament and reaffirmed its decision to nominate Mahmood Khan Achakzai as the leader of the opposition. The party further sought JUI-F's backing for a vacant Senate seat from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, according to Dawn.

