Pakistan: Imran Khan directs legal team to approach SC to retrieve footage of May 9 events

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 10 : Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed his legal team to file petitions in the Supreme Court for the retrieval of footage from cameras installed on military premises on May 9, alleged deaths of 16 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, and the Form-47 statement of caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported.

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail on Thursday, PTI Secretary General Raoof Hasan spoke about Imran Khan's instructions to his legal team to file three writ petitions in the apex court.

Hasan said that the first petition is related to the retrieval of CCTV footage from military installations on May 9, the second concerns the incident that resulted in the death of 16 people on the same day, and the third is related to Kakar's recent statement on Form-47.

He stated that Khan termed the purported theft of CCTV footage as the "London plan." PTI founder Imran Khan has voiced concerns about the alleged theft of CCTV footage that shows his arrest at the Islamabad Judicial Complex, according to The Express Tribune report.

Moreover, Hasan said another petition will be filed to bring the former commissioner of Rawalpindi before the court.

PTI had organised protests across the nation targeting sensitive state and military installations after Imran Khan was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9, 2023.

The military installations that were targeted, included the army's General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the corps commander's residence in Lahore, and the Radio Pakistan premises in Peshawar, where protesters set fire to the main building.

During a recent press conference, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Ahmed Sharif called for a sincere and public apology from Imran Khan for the incidents that took place on May 9 and called on him to stop what he termed as "politics of anarchy and hate" to rejuvenate his political prospects.

Major General Ahmed Sharif rejected any possibility of talks with the PTI founder, calling him an "anarchist," The Express tribune reported.

While expressing willingness for the formation of a judicial commission to probe May 9 events, Major General Sharif dismissed PTI's statement that it was a 'false flag operation.' He said, "May 9 is not a hidden thing, the irrefutable evidence of happenings is also with the public."

Following the Pakistan army's demand, PTI founder Imran Khan has refused to apologise for the events that took place on May 9.

In a casual interaction with reporters at Adiala Jail, Khan said, "Why should the onus be on me to apologize? The apology should be directed towards me."

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, General Syed Asim Munir, said that there can be no compromise with the planners and architects of the attacks of May 9, 2023, that took place on military establishments in the country, terming it the 'dark chapter in our history', ARY News reported

The Army Chief made these statements, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), to the soldiers and officers of the Garrison at Corps Headquarters in Lahore.

According to General Syed Asim Munir, May 9, 2023, will always be remembered as a dark day in Pakistan's history because on that day, 'deliberately indoctrinated and insidiously guided miscreants' attacked the symbols of the state.'

COAS deplored that now the same plotters were brazenly and shamelessly trying to twist the narrative and implicate the state in this despicable endeavour, according to ARY News.

Pakistan's army chief made it clear that those who pose as victims and claim to be "real leaders" will be held responsible for their acts, particularly if there is unquestionable proof of their involvement and collaboration in sabotage and organised violence.

