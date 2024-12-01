Pakistan: Imran Khan found guilty in May 9 violence case; bail revoked in 8 cases

Lahore [Pakistan], December 1 : A Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) found Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), guilty in connection with the violent events of May 9, 2023, and revoked his bail in eight related cases, The Express Tribune reported on Saturday.

The written judgement, delivered by ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill, highlighted strong evidence from the prosecution, including audio and video recordings that implicated Khan in inciting violence.

The court cited witness testimonies regarding a conspiracy at Zaman Park, where Khan allegedly directed his supporters to take action. According to the prosecution, Khan had planned to disrupt state operations in anticipation of his arrest, The Express Tribune reported.

Khan's defence argued that he was in custody at the time of the incident, but the court rejected this argument, stating that the conspiracy had been devised before his detention.

The court also underscored that the charges against Khan went beyond simple incitement, noting that he had directed attacks on military and government properties. It also added that Khan's instructions were followed by his supporters, leading to violence, including assaults on military sites, government buildings, and police officers, The Express Tribune reported.

Also, according to the Pakistani daily's report, the court noted that on May 11, violent incidents occurred, including attacks on police officers, which were linked to Khan's directives. Evidence presented by the prosecution included recordings of undercover police officers overhearing discussions about the conspiracy, further confirming Khan's involvement.

As a result, the ATC convicted Khan and revoked his bail in the cases related to the May 9 events. The Lahore High Court had also considered Khan's role in the conspiracy when addressing the bail of PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry.

The defence had contested the lack of specific details regarding the date, time, and place of the alleged conspiracy, but the prosecution maintained that the plot was planned between May 7 and May 9 at Zaman Park.

