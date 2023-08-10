Pakistan: Imran Khan meets wife for first time since his arrest

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 10 : Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan met his wife Bushra Bibi in Attock jail on Thursday for the first time since he was arrested last week in the Toshakahana case, Geo News reported.

Bushra Bibi reached the Attock jail along with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman's lawyers and met Imran Khan.

Khan and his wife got private time for about an hour. The ex-first lady's legal team was not present there.

However, lawyers Naeem Panjotha, Sher Afzal Marwat and Ali Ijaz Buttar did not get permission to visit the deposed Prime Minister who was removed from power via a parliamentary vote in April last year, reported Geo News.

According to Panjotha, Bushra Bibi had got permission to meet Khan from the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The legal team could not get permission to meet the PTI chairman despite showing court orders, said sources. They added that the lawyers remained outside the jail.

Khan's wife left for Lahore after their meeting, the sources said.

On August 5, Imran Khan was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore after the court found him guilty of "corrupt practices" in the Toshakhana case and sentenced him to three years in prison.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on the PTI chief, Geo News reported.

Dawn reported that during the hearing today, presided by Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar, the trial court ruled that charges against the former prime minister in the case were proven.“Imran Khan deliberately submitted fake details [of Toshakhana gifts] to the ECP and is found guilty of corrupt practices,” he stated and sent the PTI chief to jail for three years under Section 174 of the Election Act.

Khan denies the allegations against him, according to Geo News.

The party of the former prime minister has moved the Supreme Court against the trial court's order, seeking to declare Judge Dilawar's verdict "null and void".

The PTI has also approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq requesting Khan's transfer from Attock jail to Adiala jail, as per Geo News.

