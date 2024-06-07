Pakistan: Imran Khan met over 400 people in less than 250 days while serving sentence in Jail

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 7 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, who has been incarcerated in Adiala jail held 105 meetings with at least 403 people in 246 days from September 28 to May 30, in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, reported Geo News.

The former premier was shifted from Attock jail to Adiala jail a day after the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) order in September last year.

He has been imprisoned since August 2023.

According to the data submitted by the government in the Supreme Court on September 28, Imran Khan was allowed to meet with six people while in October, the former premier saw 43 people in 12 separate meetings, as reported by Geo News.

The data also revealed that the 71-year-old, in November, held 13 meetings with 52 people.

In December 2023, the 22nd premier of Pakistan held 12 meetings with 48 people, and in the first month of the current year, the former athlete saw 17 people in eight meetings.

According to the latest reported data, Imran Khan's meetings in February increased to 74 people and 19 meetings and in the following month, he met with 53 people in 11 meetings, Geo News reported.

In April, the PTI founder, who was ousted in 2022 by a no-confidence vote, met 54 people and held 15 meetings.

In May, he was allowed to meet 56 people and hold 13 meetings.

Meanwhile, the federal government submitted documentary evidence of people who met Imran Khan and the facilities being provided to him to rebut the former prime minister's claims that he was being kept in solitary confinement, Geo News reported.

"...if this Court may deem appropriate and necessary, it may appoint a judicial officer in the form of a commission to verify the facts as submitted before this Court," it said.

