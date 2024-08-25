Pakistan: Imran Khan might be tried in military courts over May 9 cases, says PML-N

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 25 : Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's cases in connection with the May 9 riots might go to military courts, the Pakistan government's spokesperson for legal affairs, Barrister Aqeel Malik, said.

Notably, countrywide protests erupted on May 9 last year after the paramilitary Rangers whisked away Imran from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a corruption case.

When the protests took place, social media was flooded with footage of rioting and vandalism at various spots, including the Lahore Corps Commander's residence and General Headquarters, the army's head of office in Rawalpindi.

The already incarcerated former prime minister was "arrested" in these cases on July 15 just a day after he and his wife, Bushra Bibi, had been apprehended in a new Toshakhana case, following their acquittal in the Iddat case, as reported by Dawn.

In an interview with DawnNewsTV, Barrister Malik was questioned whether he thought the trial of Imran could be in a military court following the arrest of former intelligence chief Lt-Gen (retired) Faiz Hameed, to which he said, "Yes absolutely."

He said the events and vandalism seen on May 9 invited the application of the Army Act since military installations were attacked and damaged. Malik further alleged that the PTI founder "orchestrated" and "properly operated" the riots that took place last year.

"This was premeditated. This was pre-planned," Malik said.

He further said regarding military courts that "it is entirely possible that Imran Khan's trial is held in a military court and the reason for that is because the Army Act will be applicable."

Malik said that a lot of people were saying that any conviction by a military could be appealed at the high court, but he added neither the high court nor the Supreme Court could entertain it.

"According to the legal provisions, the appeal for the case would be taken by the military court of appeals," Malik further stated.

He added that once the options of appeals were exhausted, then only the mercy appeal could be submitted to the army chief or the president as a last resort.

Notably, Imran Khan previously claimed that there is a plan to try him in the military court. He claimed that Hameed was being forced to turn approver against him to pave the way for his trial in a military court on May 9 cases, as reported by Dawn.

