Pakistan: Imran Khan says he does not feel intimidated by former ISI chief's arrest

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 18 : Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he does not feel intimidated by the arrest of former chief of the Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) Lt General (Retd) Faiz Hameed, The Express Tribune reported.

The Pakistan army on Monday announced Hameed's arrest, on allegations of violating the Army Act. The move was prompted by allegations of misconduct made by the owner of a private housing society.

Speaking informally with reporters in Adiala Jail, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan said that he would not have called for a judicial commission if he was afraid.

He rejected Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif's claims that PTI had ruined the economy and referred to the Economic Survey of Pakistan to counter the allegations, according to The Express Tribune report.

Khan said the previous government left a USD 19.5 billion deficit, which required PTI to hold talks with the IMF.

Reacting to the claims that Lt General (Retd) Faiz Hameed was involved in a conspiracy on May 9, Khan rejected these allegations and added that the real conspiracy was against PTI.

He said that there were two key conspiracies, which included the removal of Faiz Hameed by General (retd) Bajwa at Nawaz Sharif's behest and the hiring of Hussain Haqqani for lobbying.

Imran Khan called for a swift judicial inquiry into the events of May 9 and demanded the release of CCTV footage to verify his claims. He accused the establishment of hindering the probe and added that the case could be resolved quickly if the proper evidence was considered.

Speaking about the February 8 elections, he accused the government of stealing PTI's mandate and demanded a probe into the alleged electoral fraud. Notably, Pakistan held its 12th national general election on February 8, amid allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services.

He voiced concerns about the judiciary's actions, including the Chief Justice's remarks, which he termed politically motivated and aimed at extending his tenure, according to The Express Tribune report.

Imran Khan defended his wife, Bushra Bibi, against allegations related to the May 9 incidents and slammed the establishment for 'causing' national turmoil. He even criticized the manipulation of institutions like NAB, police, and FIA for political gains and urged the establishment to reconsider its actions.

Former Pakistan PM said that he can communicate with party leaders and convey his messages through legal means despite restrictions, The Express Tribune reported.

On the matter of PTI's internal disputes, Imran Khan asked party members to address anti-corruption issues through the designated committee instead of publicizing the matters unnecessarily. He appreciated the committee members for their impartiality and highlighted the importance of addressing issues related to corruption effectively.

