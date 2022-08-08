Pakistan: Imran Khan to be held accountable, his threats to institutions doomed to fail, says PML-N leader

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Uzma Bukhari on Sunday said that former Pakistan Prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and his accomplices would have to surrender themselves before the law of the land as their threats to institutions were doomed to fail, Radio Pakistan reported.

Referring to the ongoing probe into the PTI's foreign funding case, the senior PML-N leader accused Imran Khan of embezzling the donation funds and said that he should be held accountable for it.

"Imran has also deceived overseas Pakistanis as he was caught red-handed in utilising donation money for creating chaos and anarchy in the country," she added.

"He must be ashamed of himself when his provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accepted American aid, including 34 keys of donated vehicles from the US ambassador in Pakistan the other day," Bukhari added.

Speaking to the media, the PML-N leader said that despite extraneous efforts, Imran Khan had failed to bring proof against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PMLN's Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

She urged the government to take immediate action as Pakistani political parties were not ready to tolerate Imran Khan, who devoured the money received from prohibited sources and used that money for destabilising the country and sabotaging China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, a local media report said.

On Sunday, Pakistan's Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb also accused Imran Khan of destroying the country's economy and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), in exchange for foreign funds.

Blaming Imran Khan for the country's faltering economy, Marriyum asserted that he took a wrong decision by approving the appointment of Sikandar Sultan Raja as the Chief Election Commissioner, and said that Khan rendered the youth jobless and is responsible for the current crises which were created to fulfil the commitments made with foreign funders.

The minister said Imran Khan misled the nation by consistently telling lies over a case that was investigated by the ECP for eight years and remarked the funds were also received in the personal accounts of other PTI leaders including Asad Qaiser, Imran Ismail, Shah Farman, Saifullah Niazi and others.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of Pakistan on Saturday summoned 10 leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf including former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, former Sindh governor Imran Ismail, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid, former MPA Seema Zia and others to address questions during the probe.

The probe agency has also identified four employees of the PTI secretariat, whose personal and salary accounts were used for receiving foreign funding. The agency said funds were received in the bank accounts of Muhammad Arshad, Tahir Iqbal, Muhammad Rafique, and Nauman Afzal.

The foreign funding case is pending since November 14, 2014, and it was filed by PTI founding member Akbar S Babar who had alleged that there are some financial irregularities in the PTI's funding from Pakistan and abroad.

On January 4 this year, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)'s scrutiny committee submitted its report on the PTI's foreign funding case after 95 hearings.

The ECP's committee was formed in March 2018.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor