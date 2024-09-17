Pakistan: Imran Khan's military trial not on cards, government tells Islamabad HC

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 17 : Pakistan's federal government on Monday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the military trial of former prime minister Imran Khan is not under its consideration, Dawn reported.

Additional Attorney General (AAG) Barrister Munawar Iqbal Duggal gave this statement before the Islamabad HC bench, which comprised of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb during the hearing of Khan's petition.

The incarcerated founder of Pakistan, Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), filed the petition against his possible military trial in connection with cases registered against him over May 9 riots.

However, Justice Aurangzeb asked the Pak government to submit a categorical response to the possibility of ex-PM's military trial by September 24, as reported by Dawn.

The judge asked the AAG and the law officer of the defence ministry, retired Brigadier Falak Naz, about the procedure of trying a civilian by military courts.

Naz informed the court that the magistrate concerned is notified before initiating the court martial proceedings. He said a civilian can be tried by military court for certain offence under Section 2(1)(d) of the Pakistan Army Act.

Justice Aurangzeb asked if the military authorities served notice on the accused prior to the court martial proceedings, adding that Khan's petition could be disposed of if the court is assured that he would be issued notice well before his trial in a military court.

According to Dawn, AAG Duggal said there was no information with the defence ministry about Khan's military trial to date, adding that in case military authorities sought his trial, the ex-premier would be dealt with in accordance with law. However, he informed the court no decision has been made in this regard so far. The court asked Mr Khan's counsel if the petition was premature since the defence ministry has yet to make a decision.

Notably, the counsel, Uzair Bhandari, said that Barrister Aqeel Malik has said on record, that Khan would be tried by the military court. He also asked the court to take note of the press conference of the director general of ISPR, where he without naming Khan had hinted at his military trial. The court then sought a categorical response from the government and adjourned hearing to September 24.

