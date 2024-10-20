Pakistan: Imran Khan's party declares boycott of constitutional amendments voting amid internal concerns

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 20, : Imran Khan-led Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has declared that it will abstain from participating in the voting on constitutional amendments in both legislative chambers, according to ARY News.

The Political Committee of PTI, in an official statement, indicated that the committee has also resolved to protest against PTI members in the National Assembly and Senate who take part in the voting process. The PTI Political Committee has asserted that the group currently in power lacks the moral, democratic, or constitutional legitimacy to amend the constitution. The committee emphasized that PTI members elected on the party ticket in the Senate and National Assembly are obligated to follow party policy and the directives of the party leader.

Additionally, the committee has cautioned that peaceful protests will be organized outside the homes of those who stray from party policy.

In a surprising announcement, PTI expressed concerns that two of its senators might support constitutional amendments that contradict the party's policy. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan stated that it has come to their attention that the party's two senators, Zarqa Taimur and Faisal Saleem, are expected to vote in opposition to the party's stance.

Barrister Gohar Ali remarked, "I think our two senators Zarqa Taimur and Faisal Saleem are going to vote against the party policy."

In another update, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar announced that the draft of the constitutional package will be presented to the federal cabinet for formal approval today.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad alongside Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, he mentioned that proposals from JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman have been incorporated into the draft.

The Law Minister reported that he updated the Federal Cabinet on the detailed discussions regarding the constitutional amendment and noted that the positions of the allied parties were also shared during the cabinet meeting.

On Saturday, following a series of meetings at the residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad, and the delayed commencement of the National Assembly and Senate sessions, the presentation of the constitutional amendments draft was postponed to today.

Fazlur Rehman's residence was a focal point on Saturday, attracting visits from Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and leaders of various political parties, including Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, and Balochistan National Party (Mengal) leader Akhtar Mengal.

