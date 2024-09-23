Pakistan: Imran Khan's party files petition in Sindh court against amending SC Practice and Procedure Act

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 23 : The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has registered a petition in the Sindh High Court against amending the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act with presidential ordinance, ARY News reported.

The federation, secretary cabinet and secretary parliamentary affairs have been named as respondents in the case. The petition reads, "Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa had set three conditions in his decision with regard to promulgation of an ordinance."

According to the petition, "In these conditions, emergency and immediate need were basic elements."

The petition stated, "Currently there is no calamity or any emergency situation, the ordinance promulgated in presence of the parliament, which is unconstitutional."

The petitioner stated, "The chief justice in his decision on the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act had endorsed constitution of the committee and he had also written for abolishing the role of Master of the Roaster."

The petitioner stressed that the court's decision that a law could not be amended with an ordinance in the presence of the Supreme Court's decision, according to ARY News report.

According to the petition, "Any amendment in the law would have passed by the parliament after debate. Supreme Court should decide its own matters, any intervention from the government will end the independence of the judiciary."

Notably, the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act 2023, has been recently amended with a presidential ordinance.

