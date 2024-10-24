Pakistan: Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshkhana-II case

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 24 : Bushra Bibi, wife of imprisoned former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been granted bail from the Adiala Jail in connection with the Toshakhana-II case, Ary News reported.

Bushra Bibi was released from the jail under strict security from the Adiala Jail located in Pakistan's Rawalpindi where Imran Khan is also locked up along with his sisters. She is out on bail after being in prison for around nine months.

According to Ary News, Bushra Bibi has been released on a bail amount of Rs 10 lacs.Her release becomes significant as with Imran Khan still locked up, she becomes the deciding factor for top leadership of Pakistan-Tehreek-I-Insaaf (PTI) party.

After her release, she left for her residence in Pakistan's Bani Gala where she would interact with PTI leaders.

The details of her release were also shared by PTI on X.

عمران خان کو گرانے کیلئے بشریٰ بی بی اور عمران خان کی بہنوں کو جیلوں میں ڈالا گیا، بدترین ذہنی ٹارچر کا نشانہ بنایا گیا، گھٹیا اور غلیظ مقدمات کی بھرمار کی گئی لیکن عمران خان اور انکے اہل خانہ نے ثابت قدمی سے ان تمام مقدمات کا نہ صرف سامنا کیا بلکہ ان میں سرخرو بھی ہوئے۔ ملک کی… pic.twitter.com/8woXxLYixn — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 24, 2024

Bushra Bibi was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court in Toshakhana-II case. She has various other cases pending, including the Iddat case and the Toshakhana 1 case.

Earlier, on July 13, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were arrested by the authorities in a fresh National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference related to Toshakhana, merely a few hours after their acquittal in the Iddat case.

The Iddat case revolves around Islamic customs of marriage not being adhered to by Khan before marrying Bibi. The couple had thus been sentenced to seven years in prison and a hefty fine, in February earlier this year after a trial court found their Nikah to be fraudulent, as noted by Ary News.

The Toshakhana-II case is a follow-up on the scandalous Toshakhana- I case that shook Pakistan, wherein former Prime Minister Khan was accused of failing to disclose details of the gifts he received during his tenure from various heads of state and allegedly selling them directly on the market thereby resulting in loss to the national treasury.

The prosecution's argument included details about the contents of the Bulgari set, which were gifted to the former first lady by the Saudi Crown Prince in 2021. They alleged that Imran Khan, during his tenure, undervalued the set's market price and kept the gift from the state without depositing it in Pakistan's national treasury.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor