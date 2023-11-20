Pakistan: In another blow to Imran Khan, party leader Ali Nawaz Awan joins IPP

Lahore [Pakistan], November 20 : In another setback to former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, party leader Ali Nawaz Awan joined the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) in the run-up to the February 8 polls, Geo News reported on Sunday.

The development came after Awan met IPP Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Tareen and President Aleem Khan in Lahore on Sunday.

In a statement on its official X handle, the IPP termed the former federal minister's joining a "big success" for the newly formed political party.

Meanwhile, another PTI leader and former provincial minister Sardar Asif Nakai also announced joining the IPP's rank in a meeting with Tareen and Aleem.

Political developments are on the rise in Pakistan after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that the general elections will take place on February 8, 2024, following the Supreme Court's intervention.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif recently visited Balochistan's Quetta where he succeeded in wooing over 30 leaders to join his party ahead of the elections.

Aleem and Tareen the former close aides of PTI Chairman Imran Khan launched the IPP party in June this year after they both developed differences with the PTI chief, Geo News reported.

Several PTI leaders, including Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Murad Raas, and Ghulam Sarwar Khan among others, have joined the IPP since its launch on June 8 earlier this year, Geo News reported.

Earlier this month, the IPP chief claimed that former spy chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid victimised the now-IPP leaders during the PTI-led government in a bid to become army chief.

Addressing a public rally in Punjab's Taxila, Aleem lashed out at the deposed prime minister who was removed from power last year, saying that false cases were registered against his daughter and Tareen during the PTI government.

Referring to the former first lady's close friend, the IPP president "Farah Gogi was actually making a Naya Pakistan" instead of Imran.

"Imran Khan is not sincere with his offspring. The one who is not even sincere with his children how can he be loyal to us," Geo News quoted him as saying.

