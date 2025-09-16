Pakistan increases price of high-speed diesel by Rs 2.78 per litre

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 16 : Pakistan's federal government increased the prices of high-speed diesel by Rs 2.78 per litre for the next fortnight, bringing the new prices to Rs 272.77 per litre, reported Dawn News.

Meanwhile, the prices of petrol remained unchanged and stood at Rs 264.61.

A day earlier, the federal government was likely to raise the prices of petroleum products to Rs 4.79 per litre for the next fortnight.

As per ARY News citing sources, High-Speed Diesel could rise by Rs 4.79 per litre, kerosene by Rs 3.06 per litre and light diesel by Rs 3.68 per litre.

Furthermore, preliminary calculations for the revised rates have been completed, and a summary of the same shall be forwarded to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for final approval, as per ARY News.

The Ministry of Petroleum, working in consultation with the Ministry of Finance, will present the pricing proposal, which once endorsed by the PM, will be announced and brought into effect from September 16, as stated by ARY News.

Meanwhile, in July, widespread public anger erupted across Pakistan following yet another increase in the prices of petrol and diesel, with citizens accusing the government of neglecting the needs of the poor amid ongoing economic distress.

A resident, Imran, expressed his frustration over the latest fuel price hike, questioning the government's pricing policy. "I don't understand one thing. Petrol prices are going down in international markets. And when prices go down in international markets, our prices go up," he said."Now you can imagine, in one month, the price of petrol has increased twice. Where should the poor people go? They are increasing the prices of K-Electric, they are increasing the prices of gas, they are increasing the prices of petrol," he added.

Expressing a sense of helplessness, Imran added, "The government is not looking at the poor people. In my opinion, the prices of petrol should go down. Everywhere in the world, when the prices of petrol go down in international markets, in those countries, the prices go down."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor