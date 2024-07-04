Pakistan increases security as Muharram approaches

Lahore [Pakistan], July 4 : Pakistan has increased security measures as Muharram approaches and deployed military and Ranger personnel in sensitive areas across the country, particularly in Punjab.

Media reports indicate that 502 locations in Punjab have been marked as sensitive areas, prompting the deployment of army and Rangers personnel.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur convened a meeting focusing on ensuring robust security measures for Muharram ul Haram. The plan includes deploying 40,000 security personnel, including FC and Pakistan Army troops, to safeguard religious processions and gatherings, as reported by ARY News.

Meanwhile, Karachi is also preparing extensively for Muharram.

According to the Pakistan Observer, Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi has organised supervisory committees in each district, led by Deputy Commissioners and comprising religious scholars, organisers, law enforcement personnel, Rangers, and civic officials.

This comprehensive approach aims to enhance security and ensure efficient civic services throughout the city during this sensitive period.

Muharram holds deep religious significance for Shia Muslims, yet Pakistan has faced recurring sectarian violence between Sunni and Shia communities.

This division has historically resulted in targeted attacks during Muharram processions and gatherings, exploited by extremist groups to sow fear and disorder.

Another devastating attack occurred on January 19, 2007, when a suicide bomber struck a Shia mosque in Quetta during Muharram prayers, resulting in the deaths of at least 15 people and injuring many more.

In Karachi, on December 28, 2009, a suicide bombing targeting a Muharram procession claimed the lives of at least 43 people and injured over 100. Later, on November 21, 2012, a bomb attack during a Muharram procession in Rawalpindi resulted in the deaths of at least 23 people and injured over 60.

The failure of the Pakistani government to effectively mitigate these threats has exacerbated the situation, leading to deadly incidents targeting Shia events.

Furthermore, extremist factions leverage social media platforms during sensitive religious periods like Muharram to propagate hate speech and provoke violence, necessitating stringent monitoring and control measures to uphold peace and stability.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor