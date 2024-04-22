Pakistan: Initial trends show PML-N leading in several seats in by-polls

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 22 : The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has taken the lead in the by-elections held on 21 vacant and national and provincial assembly seats on Sunday, as per unofficial and preliminary results, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

After the swearing-in of the new assemblies, Pakistan's first by-elections were held amid incidents of clashes between workers of different political parties in Punjab.

PML-N has won in one National Assembly seat and seven provincial assembly seats. PML-N was leading in one National Assembly seat and leading in four provincial assembly seats, according to preliminary results, Geo News reported.

Independent candidate Mubarak Zeb was leading in one National Assembly seat. SIC candidate Faisal Amin Khan was leading in one National Assembly seat. PPP was leading in one seat in National Assembly seat and one provincial assembly seat, according to preliminary results.

Major political parties, including the PML-N, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)- backed Sunni Ittehad Council and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) participated in the by-elections. Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party candidate Muhammad Shoaib Saddiqui won by-polls with 38,537 votes in PP-149.

The voting on the by-polls, held after the February 8 general elections, began at 8 am (local time) and concluded at 5 pm (local time).

During the polling process, Pakistan's federal government suspended mobile phone services temporarily in several districts of Punjab and Balochistan. The decision was made to safeguard the integrity and security of the electoral process.

The government also deployed Pakistan Army and Civil Armed Forces (CAF) troops during the polling process. The forces were deployed at the request of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Geo News reported.

One PML-N worker, Muhammad Yousaf, died in Narowal, as workers of the PML-N and SIC clashed in several constituencies. According to police, the PML-N worker was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The police further said that the polling was stopped in this constituency.

The by-polls were conducted on five National Assembly seats, 12 Punjab Assembly seats, two each in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan Assemblies and one in Sindh Assembly.

The five National Assembly Assembly seats comprise NA-132 (Punjab) and NA-196 (Sindh), NA-8, NA-44 (KP), NA-119 and NA-132 (Punjab). Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has won NA-207, the Nawabshah seat, from where Aseefa Bhutto Zardari has been elected unopposed, according to Geo News report.

The provincial assembly seats include PB-22 (Balochistan), PS-80 (Sindh), PK-22, PK-91 (KP) and PB-20. The Punjab Assembly seats where the by-elections were being held PP-149, PP-158, PP-164 (Lahore), PP-266 (Rahim Yar Khan), PP-32 (Gujrat), PP-36 (Wazirabad), PP-54 (Narowal), PP-93 (Bhakkar), PP-139 (Sheikhupura), PP-147 and PP-290 (Dera Ghazi Khan).

