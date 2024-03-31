Pakistan International Airlines flight attendant suspended after being detained in Canada

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], March 31 : Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has suspended a flight attendant after she was briefly detained in Canada's Toronto along with two others for carrying passports not issued to her for international travel, as reported by DUNYA News.

The PIA flight attendant, Hina Sani, was detained along with two other crew members of the same Lahore-Toronto flight (PK-789).

According to DUNYA News, Canadian immigration authorities confiscated multiple passports from them on Friday.

The trio were, however, later released and allowed to travel back to Pakistan following investigations.

The action was taken after Sani put the country's flag carrier in bad light due to several scandals.

PIA management promptly suspended the flight attendant and said that further action would be taken based on the Canadian Customs' investigation report.

PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said the airline management was in touch with the Canadian authorities and cooperating with them in the case. He said the suspended crew member would face further departmental and legal action in light of the Canadian authorities' inquiry report, Dawn reported on Saturday.

A PIA spokesman confirmed the release of three female crew members, saying that the trio were freed by the Canadian customs authorities after an investigation and would return to Pakistan on Saturday, Dawn reported.

This incident has cast a negative light on Pakistan, as it follows a similar situation last month when another PIA air hostess, Maryam Raza, slipped away in Canada.

Earlier, another PIA flight attendant, identified as Maryam Raza, had gone missing in Canada after the airline's flight landed in Toronto on February 26, ARY News reported. Raza was part of the flight crew travelling from Islamabad to Toronto.

