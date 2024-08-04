Pakistan International Airlines takes action against official for submitting fake intermediate certificate

Karachi [Pakistan], August 4 : Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has taken action against Deputy Station Manager based in Birmingham after an investigation revealed discrepancies in their educational qualifications, ARY News reported.

The airline's Deputy Station Manager, Javed Iqbal Bajwa, was found to have submitted a fake intermediate certificate.

This discovery was made after PIA sent Bajwa's educational documents to the relevant authorities for verification, prompting the airline to issue a show-cause notice to him, as per ARY News.

The deputy station manager in Birmingham has been given seven days to provide a written response and proof of the authenticity of his certificate.

"Failure to do so may result in disciplinary action," the show-cause notice added.

Meanwhile, the PIA is going to be privatised soon, the National Assembly's standing committee on aviation informed on July 6 that the process is almost complete.

According to a statement issued, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) currently operates 22 out of 43 airports, including 13 international ones, and has been experiencing budget constraints on the development side for several years.

As a result, the CAA was using second-generation equipment, whereas developed countries are utilising the latest third-generation equipment.

The National Assembly's aviation committee has called for improvements in the country's aviation sector. The committee stressed the need for better food services and more courteous staff behaviour towards passengers.

In a related development, the Pakistan Meteorological Department is set to enhance its weather monitoring capabilities with the installation of new radars and weather stations.

The planned upgrades include five new radars in Quetta, Dera Ismail Khan, Cherat, Gwadar, and Lahore, as well as three mobile radars and 300 automatic weather stations, funded by the World Bank.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor