Pakistan Investigation Agency interrogates Imran Khan at Adiala jail for 'anti-state' post

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 15 : The first phase of the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) probe into an anti-state post from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's X account has been completed, according to ARY News.

According to sources, the PTI founder was questioned by the three-member special team of the FIA as his legal team watched, with a particular emphasis on posts made from his X account.

A team from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) showed up at Adiala Jail on Saturday to question the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over a tweet made by Imran Khan's account on X, the previous Twitter account, that was considered anti-state.

The authorities opened a formal investigation after the post caused significant anxiety regarding its ramifications. Sub-Inspector Muneeb Ahmed, officer Anees, and Assistant Director Ayaz Khan made up the FIA's three-person squad, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The PTI leader declined to meet with the delegation, so they were unable to question him when they visited the prison yesterday night.

According to reports, the PTI founder refused the FIA's request for an interview, stating that he would only take part in the inquiry while being accompanied by legal representation. According to sources, the FIA returned to the jail today in an attempt to carry out the investigation as a result of this denial.

How the PTI founder's official X account disseminated an anti-state statement remains under investigation by the authorities. There were rumours that the account might have been hacked or that other people could have used it to post the divisive material, ARY News reported.

But, during the investigation, the PTI founder said that his media remarks were uploaded on the X account and that his intention was to talk about the elite takeover of the nation rather than to criticise any particular organisation or person.

The FIA team departed Adiala Jail following the interrogation, and sources said that further cases might be filed after the inquiry is over.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor