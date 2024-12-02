Pakistan: Irfan Siddiqui slams PTI for ignoring Kurram tragedy

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 2 : PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Monday lashed out at PTI for focusing on unverified deaths during the Islamabad protest, while ignoring the tragic loss of 131 confirmed lives in Kurram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

The criticism comes amid ongoing violence in the region, where tribal clashes have escalated, leading to significant casualties. In his statement posted on social media platform X, Siddiqui expressed concern over PTI's disregard for the real victims in Kurram, who he claimed had names, funeral prayers, and graves.

"The tragic incident in Kurram has claimed 131 innocent lives, each with a name, a funeral prayer, and a grave. Despite the devastating impact on families and communities, PTI seems to have overlooked this," Siddiqui stated, highlighting the contrast between the attention given to PTI's claims about the Islamabad protest and the reality of the situation in Kurram.

His comments come in response to PTI's repeated allegations that their workers were killed during the protests in Islamabad, which started on November 24. PTI workers had been marching towards Islamabad, calling for action after their leader's call for protest, and had managed to break through roadblocks set up by the government.

Law enforcement later launched a major operation to disperse the protesters, which ultimately led to the return of protesters to their homes, reported ARY News.

Meanwhile, in Kurram, the ongoing tribal conflict continues to cause immense suffering. The clashes have been ongoing for over a week, with the death toll now at 131, as violence continues to escalate.

"We remain optimistic about progress toward a ceasefire and the reopening of transport routes," confirmed Deputy Commissioner Javed Ullah Mehsud.

Despite a brief ceasefire agreement, sporadic violence has hampered efforts to bring lasting peace to the area.

Kurram has been facing a severe humanitarian crisis, with a communication blackout and key roads closed, disrupting the supply of essential goods like oil, food, and medicines. Schools are shut down, and the region remains in a state of unrest as security forces struggle to restore order.

Yet, despite the grave situation, Siddiqui pointed out, PTI's focus remains on its own political narrative, ignoring the actual casualties and suffering in Kurram.

