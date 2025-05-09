Pakistan is a "failed state," says Former Indian Ambassador Vidya Bhushan Soni

New Delhi [India], May 9 : Former Indian Ambassador Vidya Bhushan Soni has sharply criticised Pakistan's approach to ongoing tensions with India, calling it a "failed state" incapable of responding effectively due to internal chaos.

"It's sad that Pakistan has not learnt lessons from the past. Pakistan is not in a position to respond at all, because it's a failed state - that has been acknowledged for decades by all international agencies and world bodies. How are they going to respond when they are not ready for it? Which part of the government is ready? The civilian government is not in control. The terrorist forces are reigning supreme," Soni stated.

Soni expressed concern over the fractured governance in Pakistan, where the civilian government lacks control, and extremist forces dominate. He highlighted that the Army Chief's statements are often "hardly professional and not related to the reality on the ground situation." Soni questioned how a country facing such internal instability could even consider taking actions that provoke regional tensions.

Focusing on the incident in Pahalgam, Soni described the region as a peaceful, safe tourist destination and criticised Pakistan's actions as unnecessary and provocative. "How can Pakistan possibly have taken such a foolhardy step? They provoked India. It's not as if we did anything at all. Can you imagine - it's a very peaceful, safe state of Pahalgam where the accident happened. Why did they have to provoke, because this is the beginning of the tourist season. It was totally uncalled for, unnecessary."

Soni clarified that India's response was calculated and precise, targeting only terrorist camps without causing any harm to civilian areas. "The response has been very calculated, very precise, I would say surgical. Our targets are specified, and they're not civilian targets at all. These are all terrorist camps which were operating and brainwashing and preparing action against the civilian targets in India. We have told them that that is what we are aiming at and that's what we did. We have not gone anywhere beyond that."

He emphasised that India's actions were not meant to provoke but were necessary to respond to the shedding of innocent blood on Indian soil. "So what more can we do? The message is - we do not want to provoke, but once you have taken the initiative - you have shed innocent blood of Indians on our soil, you cannot get away with it - in order that such acts are not repeated in the future."

Praising the professionalism of the Indian armed forces, Soni drew a clear distinction between India's disciplined defence forces and Pakistan's fragmented leadership. "I do not because I'm an Indian, but I feel proud that our armed forces, defence forces, have risen like a real professional army. It's their job to defend the country. They do not enter into politics. They do not make statements."

Soni further underscored India's rising global stature, noting that the country is recognised for its economic strength, diplomatic influence, and responsible leadership on the international stage. "We are now too big a country, too big an economy. We are a successful country. Our presence is felt on the international arena, on the international stage. Countries come to us for advice and our support for the various initiatives - both on the development aspect, the environmental aspect, and of course on the political-diplomatic aspect."

In his final remarks, Soni reinforced that India's response was professional, measured, and in line with its commitment to protecting national security. "So that is what my response is - that I think this is a measured response, very professional response, and the response which we as a nation are proud of, of the defence forces."

