"Pakistan is another state sponsor of terror": Human Rights Lawyer blasts Pak in UN

Geneva [Switzerland], September 12 : Hillel Neuer, a human rights lawyer and executive director of UN Watch, left Pakistan embarrassed as its representative interrupted his speech while speaking on Israel's bombing on Qatar.

Neuer defended Israel as he questioned Qatar why they harboured terrorists and why they left their propaganda arm operating in Gaza.

In a post on X, he said, "Today at the U.N. I asked Qatar: "If you don't want targeted bombings on terrorists in your capital, why do you harbor terrorists in your capital? Why is your Al Jazeera serving as Hamas' non-stop propaganda arm? Why do you act as mediator by day, and a terror sponsor by night?""

Just then, he also questioned UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for condemning Israel while celebrating US killing of Osama bin Laden, highlighting the double standards.

"Yesterday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Israel. But when the U.S. killed Osama Bin Laden in Pakistan, the UN chief at the time celebrated that "justice has been done to such a mastermind of international terrorism." France called it a "victory for all democracies." We ask both: how is this different?"

He was then interrupted by Pakistani delegate, who said, "While we believe in constructive engagement with the civil society organisations and value their inputs, we urge you to ensure that no speaker violates the principles and purposes of the UN Charter and the territorial integrity of sovereign member states. We reject casting unfounded accusations and allegations."

The UNHRC chair then restored the mic to Neuer and told him that he had four seconds to complete his speech.

"Mr President, Pakistan is another state sponsor of terror," Neuer said, making those four seconds count.

Prior to this, Neuer made several other points, saying, "We have heard a lot about international law - from the world's worst violators of international law. It's time to challenge the perpetrators. And so, we ask Qatar: If you don't want targeted bombings against terrorists in your capital, why do you harbor terrorists in your capital? Terrorists who are still holding hostages, torturing them, and rejecting peace deals? Why did you host Ismail Haniyeh, Khaled Mashal, and Khalil al-Hayya in luxury hotels, from where where they planned their terror?"

He further questioned the funding of Hamas by Qatar, accusing it of funding war against Israel.

"Why did you back Hamas's Gaza coup in 2007? Why have you funneled billions since then, fueling their terror machine, empowering their 5 wars against Israel? Why did you blame Israel for October 7, absolving Hamas of massacring 1200 Israelis, Americans and others? Mr. President, the record shows: Qatar is a state sponsor of terror. The Gulf states said so in 2017, when they suspended ties with Qatar," he said.

He further said that the history vindicated Israel.

"When Israel captured the Nazi Adolf Eichman, rescued the hostages at Entebbe, and destroyed Saddam's nuclear reactor, the UN condemned Israel. Each time, history vindicated Israel. And history shall remember the courage of those who acted, and the disgrace of those who condemned," he had said prior to the interruption by Pakistan.

