Pakistan: "Ishaq Dar to return as finance minister," claims former Governor

Karachi [Pakistan], March 31 : Ishaq Dar, who is currently serving as Pakistan's Foreign Minister, is likely to get the finance ministry which he held during the last PDM government again, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Zubair said, ARY News reported.

The four-time former finance minister Ishaq Dar was appointed as Pakistan's foreign minister for the first time by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was elected to his second term as PM last month.

Sharif appointed Muhammad Aurangzeb, the CEO of Pakistan's largest bank, to look after the finance ministry.

Dar served as the Finance Minister of Pakistan during the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) regime that came to power after Imran Khan's ouster in 2022.

During his tenure, Pakistan was able to negotiate the USD 3 billion IMF bailout package amid an economic crisis.

Former Sindh Governor Zubair said that the PM has included foreign minister Ishaq Dar in committees where the finance minister should have been included, ARY News reported.

"Including Dar in the finance-related committee, the PML-N has given a clear message that Ishaq Dar will be consulted in decision-making related to economic matters," he said.

"Ishaq Dar might be reappointed as finance minister again, as the PM has already included him in the CCI," Zubair added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the foreign minister had been included in the Council of Common Interests (CCI) while the finance minister was excluded, as reported by ARY News.

According to a notification from the CCI Secretariat, dated March 25, President Asif Ali Zardari constituted the council on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's advice with effect from March 21.

The newly constituted council includes the premier, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Minister of States and Frontier Regions Amir Muqam, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was the coalition government between PML-N, PPP and other small parties that came to power after Imran Khan's ouster as premier in April 2022.

This time, however, the PPP has decided to support the Shehbaz Sharif-led government from outside and not become a part of the government.

The Pakistan elections were held on February 8. While the independent candidates backed by Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won a maximum of 92 seats; Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won 73 seats and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) won 54 seats.

However, the polls were deemed controversial with PTI and several other parties alleging internet shutdowns, riggings and a lack of a 'level-playing field'.

PPP and PML-N reached an agreement after days of deliberation to finally strike a deal for forming the government in Pakistan.

