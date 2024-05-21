Pakistan: Ishaq Dar urges swift action against perpetrators of Bishkek mob attacks

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 21 : Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday met Kyrgyzstan Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev in Astana and urged him to take swift action against the perpetrators involved in last week's mob attacks on foreign students. including some Pakistani students in Bishkek, Dawn reported.

According to Pakistan's embassy in Bishkek, foreign students living in the Kyrgyzstan capital, including those from Pakistan, were attacked by locals in the aftermath of their brawl with Egyptian nationals on May 13.

The Deputy Prime Minister, who arrived here for the regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization(SCO), held a meeting with the Kyrgyz Foreign Minister.

The meeting was focused on the recent developments in Bishkek and the welfare of Pakistani nationals there, as per Dawn.

During the meeting, Dar shared concerns about Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan and requested Foreign Minister Kulubaev to ensure their security. He further underlined that Pakistan's main concern was the well-being of its nationals, especially the students who were primarily affected by last week's violence.

FM Kulubaev shared that the Kyrgyz government had taken swift action to restore law and order, and the perpetrators of the mob riots would be punished under the Kyrgyz law.

According to Dawn, he reassured the deputy PM about the safety and security of Pakistani nationals and full facilitation for the safe repatriation of students who wished to return to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, A special flight carrying 180 Pakistan students landed at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport on Saturday

Another flight bringing back Pakistani students from Bishkek arrived at Islamabad International Airport on Monday.

The Pakistani embassy in Bishkek reported there were no deaths. "Moreover, Kygyz Ministry of Internal Affairs has also issued press releases stating that the situation is under control," it said.

